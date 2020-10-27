Donald Trump said Joe Biden would give Americans the ‘biggest tax cut ever.’ Twice.

The US President suffered an embarrassing slip of the tongue during a speech in Pennsylvania that repeatedly questioned the health of his opponent and his ability to rule in cases where he had spoken ill.

With just eight days to go before the November 3 election, Trump delivered three speeches in the Commonwealth today.

Apparently confused, Trump said Biden would offer “the biggest tax cut in history.”

He added: “This is a very funny campaign, isn’t it? So all my life I see politicians saying ‘we’re going to cut your taxes’.

“Okay? ‘We’re going to cut your taxes.’

“He’s so shot, he goes ‘We’ll raise your lines’, I say ‘What the fuck?’

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Then he said again: “He is going to give you the biggest tax cut in the history of our country, which includes all the regulations and other things, which is very good for us.”

The president has repeatedly referred to Pythagoras as a “shot,” citing a series of coffees, many of which come from select edited footage.

Biden made a small appearance in Chester, near Philadelphia, where he met with about a dozen campaign volunteers and spoke to reporters. Biden said he was “not overconfident about anything” and that “by the grace of God” he would win his native Pennsylvania.

“I think we’ve beat Michigan, we think we’ve beat Wisconsin, we think we’ve beat Minnesota. I think we’ve got a fight in Ohio. I think we’ve got a fight in North Carolina, we have a fight in Georgia.” Said, referring to other war-torn states.

Biden also stepped up his criticism of Trump’s manipulation Corona virus The epidemic that killed approximately 225,000 Americans said, “The bottom line is that Donald Trump is the worst president, the worst person to lead us through this epidemic.”

More than 60 million Americans have already voted in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, a record-breaking pace that could boost the U.S. voter turnout by more than a century.