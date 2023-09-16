Press Stories: College Football Picks, Schedule, Predictions Against the Spread, Odds, and Top 25 Games in Week 3

Title: Exciting College Football Week 3: Rivalries, Upsets, and Promising Starts

Week 3 of the 2023 college football season promises thrilling matchups, but misses out on major top 25 clashes. However, that doesn’t mean the action will be any less intense. With rivalries heating up, revamped rosters impressing, and expert picks adding to the excitement, fans are in for a treat.

In a highly anticipated game, No. 18 Colorado will host rival Colorado State at Folsom Stadium. The Buffaloes, under the guidance of Coach Prime in his first season, have shown great promise with an impressive start and a revamped roster. They are favorites to win by more than three touchdowns, amplifying the excitement surrounding this showdown.

In another marquee match, No. 1 Georgia will take on South Carolina in the first SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Georgia’s tough defense poses a significant challenge for South Carolina, who will need to bring their A-game to overcome their formidable opponents.

Meanwhile, No. 11 Tennessee will be eyeing their tenth straight victory against Florida in a thrilling matchup at The Swamp. Both teams have downgraded at quarterback and face offensive questions, adding an element of uncertainty to this riveting clash.

Expert predictions for the best games in Week 3 point towards No. 7 Penn State traveling to Illinois. Illinois is expected to bolster their defense, unleashing an improved performance against Penn State. Similarly, No. 14 LSU holds the upper hand against Mississippi State, as they are predicted to secure a victory.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Computer models have been used to make college football picks with confidence in Week 3. This adds an element of scientific analysis, enhancing viewers’ anticipation as they look forward to witnessing the outcomes of these expertly calculated predictions.

One highlight that cannot be overlooked is Colorado’s impressive start under the leadership of Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes have displayed their potential and have fans buzzing with excitement. Colorado State’s secondary may face challenges against Colorado’s potent offense, making this a matchup to watch keenly.

While Week 3 may lack top 25 matchups, the intense rivalries, upset potential, and promising starts set the stage for an enthralling weekend of college football. As the action unfolds across stadiums, fans eagerly await the kickoff, ready to immerse themselves in the passion and drama that encapsulate this beloved sport.