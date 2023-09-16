Apple Watch Ultra 2 Boasts 72-Hour Battery Life in Low Power Mode, with One Important Detail

Title: Apple Watch Ultra 2’s Battery Life Claims Face Scrutiny due to Altered Testing Parameters

In a recent announcement, Apple showcased its new Apple Watch Ultra 2, boasting a remarkable improvement in battery life. The tech giant claims that the Ultra 2 offers 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode, surpassing the original Ultra model’s 60-hour battery life. However, upon closer inspection, a catch related to altered testing parameters has been uncovered, raising questions about the validity of these claims.

According to the fine print on Apple’s website, it appears that the testing parameters for the Ultra 2 were different from those used for its predecessor. The fine print for the original Ultra stated that its multi-day adventure battery life was based on specific use in Low Power Mode and with workout settings enabled. However, the Ultra 2’s fine print reveals that its battery life in Low Power Mode is evaluated based on a different set of parameters.

The new testing parameters for the Ultra 2 include time checks, notifications, app use, and workouts with music playback from the watch. Consequently, it is vital for customers to be aware that the Ultra 2 does not simply provide an additional 12 hours of battery life compared to the original Ultra.

Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether the original Ultra would also achieve 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode if tested under the new parameters. As a result, concerns have been raised about the accuracy and consistency of Apple’s battery life claims.

To shed more light on the matter, a request for comment has been made to Apple. Press Stories reached out to the tech giant to seek clarification on how these testing parameters differ and whether users can expect similar battery life improvements on their existing devices. The article will be promptly updated if an official response is received.

In conclusion, Apple’s new Apple Watch Ultra 2 has brought forth enticing claims of a substantial upgrade in battery life. However, the discovery of altered testing parameters raises questions about the accuracy of these claims. It is imperative for customers to take note of the fine print and approach Apple’s battery life claims with caution. Stay tuned for further updates as we await Apple’s response regarding the matter.