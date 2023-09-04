Press Stories: Doctors Warn of Three Viruses Circulating Simultaneously this Fall

Title: “Flu Vaccinations Urged as Experts Warn of Simultaneous COVID, RSV, and Influenza Season”

Subtitle: “Medical professionals in Colorado are urging early flu shots amid concerns of a challenging flu season compounded by COVID-19 and RSV”

In light of rising concerns regarding a concurrent flu, RSV, and COVID-19 season, doctors at UCHealth in Colorado are advising individuals to start planning for their flu shots. Last flu season, about 3,000 hospitalizations were reported due to the flu in the state, and experts are urging the public to take preventative measures before the situation escalates.

Modeling trends from the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season typically starts earlier, have shown an alarming increase in cases of all three viruses circulating simultaneously this year. These cases reached levels higher than average, causing healthcare providers to raise awareness and encourage early immunizations.

The Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UCHealth, along with other healthcare professionals, stresses the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly children. According to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, last season saw over 8,000 COVID hospitalizations and more than 2,500 hospitalizations from RSV in the state.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, doctors predict a potential challenge for the healthcare system if RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to circulate simultaneously. To illustrate the gravity of the situation, one mother shares her experience of her child being diagnosed with multiple respiratory viruses last season. She emphasizes the importance of flu shots and overall immunizations, urging others to take action for the sake of their loved ones’ well-being.

To tackle this impending threat, doctors highly recommend getting the flu shot as soon as possible. They also anticipate a new COVID-19 booster shot to be available this month, which can be conveniently administered alongside the flu shot. By taking these proactive measures, individuals can contribute to the protection of themselves and the wider community against these potentially life-threatening viruses.

As the flu season approaches, it is crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of these respiratory viruses. Health experts are once again reminding everyone about the value of flu shots and immunizations, stressing the significance of early action in averting a potential healthcare crisis.

