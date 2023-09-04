Press Stories: Denny Hamlin dominates first two stages at Darlington, Hendrick playoff cars on the rise

Denny Hamlin emerged victorious in a caution-heavy Stage 2 at Darlington, showcasing his dominance in the Southern 500. The race saw its fair share of interruptions, including a seven-minute red flag for a lights issue.

Kyle Larson secured a commendable second-place finish, while defending race-winner Erik Jones settled for third. Hamlin not only triumphed in Stage 2 but also clinched the mostly green Stage 1.

However, Stage 1 was not without its dramatic moments. Bubba Wallace’s unfortunate spin off in turn 3 during the final lap of Stage 1 brought out the yellow flag, creating some tension on the racetrack.

Christopher Bell, who began the race in pole position, faced a setback as he lost the lead during the first round of green-flag pit stops. Tyler Reddick briefly took charge after the pit stops before Hamlin made his move and claimed the stage win.

A noteworthy performance came from Larson, who remarkably climbed from 18th to third in Stage 1, showcasing his exceptional driving skills.

As fans eagerly await the Southern 500, they can prepare to catch the exciting action with the provided TV/streaming schedule and race details. Additionally, avid bettors may be interested in the betting odds for the top drivers to win the prestigious race.

Hamlin’s stellar track record at Darlington makes him an obvious favorite, boasting the best average finishing position among drivers at the track. With playoffs looming, the Southern 500 will have significant implications for the overall standings.

The Southern 500 entry list promises a star-studded lineup, ensuring an intense battle on the track. However, weather conditions might play a role in the outcome of the race, as the forecast for race day remains uncertain.

Stay tuned to ‘Press Stories’ for all the latest updates and in-depth coverage of the Southern 500, as the race promises to be a thrilling spectacle of speed, skill, and strategy.