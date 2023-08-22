Spa in the Bay Area closed following two fatalities from Legionnaires’ disease

Title: Legionella Outbreak at Richmond Day Spa Prompts Urgent Investigation

In a shocking development, health officials in Contra Costa County have found high levels of legionella bacteria in water samples collected from a local day spa’s hot tub. Tragically, two patients who had recently visited the spa have died from Legionnaires’ disease, sparking a thorough investigation by Contra Costa Health.

The investigation into the recent Legionnaires’ disease cases took an unexpected turn when officials discovered that the day spa had been operating without a health permit and had an illegal hot tub. As part of the investigation, water and swab samples were collected by health officials, revealing alarming concentrations of the potentially deadly legionella bacteria.

To prevent further spread of the disease, health authorities have reached out to more than 30 customers who recently visited the spa. Shockingly, four additional customers have been identified as potentially having contracted Legionnaires’ disease. This highlights the urgent need for quick action to contain the outbreak.

Legionella bacteria are naturally present in fresh water sources, but they can multiply rapidly in improperly maintained hot tubs and pools. The infected individuals may experience a range of symptoms, including shortness of breath, muscle aches, and fever. It is crucial for anyone who visited the spa and is experiencing these symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Taking immediate action, the spa has voluntarily closed its doors since August 5. In response, the county health department has issued an abatement order to ensure the spa rectifies the illegal operations and obtains the necessary health permit before reopening. Considering the gravity of the situation, the closure and order were deemed necessary to protect the public’s health and safety.

In an effort to enhance transparency and allow the public to stay informed, Contra Costa County health department has made its swimming pool and spa inspection database accessible to the public. This enables concerned individuals to check recent inspection results and make informed decisions when choosing recreation and wellness facilities.

As the investigation into this distressing outbreak continues, health officials are working diligently to prevent further cases of Legionnaires’ disease and ensure the spa complies with all necessary regulations. The cooperation of the public is paramount in helping contain this potentially life-threatening situation.

Community members are urged to be vigilant and report any symptoms related to Legionnaires’ disease to healthcare providers immediately. By acting swiftly and responsibly, we can ensure the well-being of our community and prevent the recurrence of such grave incidents in the future.