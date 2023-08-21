Home Entertainment Blue Beetle surpasses Barbie as No. 1 movie at the box office

Title: DC’s Blue Beetle Tops Box Office, Surpassing Barbie’s Reign

In a remarkable turn of events at the box office, DC’s Blue Beetle has knocked Barbie off her throne after an impressive four-week reign. The critically acclaimed superhero flick has not only captured the hearts of audiences but also earned a staggering $25.4 million domestically and an additional $18 million internationally, resulting in a remarkable global total of $43.4 million.

Blue Beetle follows the journey of Xolo Maridueña, who portrays the character of Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate. The plot takes a thrilling twist when Reyes stumbles upon an ancient relic of alien biotechnology, propelling him into an extraordinary super-heroic adventure.

Maridueña, exuding excitement about the film’s representation and inclusivity, expressed hopes that it would serve as an inspiration for young children. This much-needed diversity on the big screen has resonated with audiences, bolstering ticket sales and creating a buzz around the film.

Not to be forgotten, Barbie continued to perform admirably in her fifth week of release, raking in $21.5 million. The iconic doll’s cinematic journey has now amassed a remarkable and enviable domestic gross of $567.3 million, with a jaw-dropping global total of $1.3 billion. Despite the impressive run of Blue Beetle, Barbie’s enduring popularity and dedicated fanbase remain undeniable forces in the industry.

Taking the third and fourth positions on the box office chart were Oppenheimer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, captivating audiences with their respective storylines and thrilling action sequences.

Further, Universal Studios’ latest film, Strays, has garnered praise from director Phil Lord for its smart and silly nature. As the movie adaptation hits screens, it promises a delightful and entertaining experience for moviegoers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of cinema, DC’s Blue Beetle’s triumphant takeover of the box office represents a significant milestone in promoting diversity and representation in the industry. With its impressive earnings and positive reception, it is clear that superhero stories are still captivating audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Strays continue to deliver compelling narratives, creating a vibrant and diverse cinematic landscape for audiences to enjoy.

