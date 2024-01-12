When Trailers Hit Mute on the Musical: Exploring Mean Girls – Press Stories

Title: The State of Contemporary Musicals: Exploring the Successes and Struggles of the Genre

Contemporary musicals often face criticism and skepticism from audiences, who view them as a disincentive. However, musical performances showcased on popular shows like “The Voice” or “Dancing With the Stars” continue to captivate and entertain viewers worldwide. In the realm of movie musicals, the year 2021 has been marked by underperformance, partly attributed to the lingering impact of the pandemic and the rise of simultaneous streaming.

Unfortunately, many recent movie musicals have failed to live up to the high bar set by their stage originals. They struggle to improve upon the magic that the live performances provided. Some contemporary musicals exhibit a distrust towards the medium itself, with a reluctance to fully embrace the enchantment and fantasy that musicals can offer.

Examples like “Mean Girls” and “The Color Purple” highlight this discomfort in integrating songs and dance seamlessly into their narratives. However, amidst the wave of reservations comes a breath of fresh air. The movie “Wonka” embraces its musical elements with joy and abandon, showcasing the potential of contemporary musicals to captivate audiences once again.

In the highly anticipated film “Barbie,” set to hit theaters soon, viewers can expect a proud embrace of theatricality. The movie promises a delightful array of original songs, covers, and even a dream ballet sequence. Margot Robbie’s character, in the film’s trailer, extols the planned choreography and bespoke song at a party hosted at her house, showcasing the film’s commitment to delivering a vibrant musical experience.

As the genre continues to evolve, it becomes clear that contemporary musicals have the potential to reignite the magic that has made this art form beloved for generations. By breaking free from the constraints of traditional narratives and fully embracing the wonders of song and dance, musicals can once again captivate audiences with their unique and imaginative storytelling.

With “Wonka” and “Barbie” paving the way for more enthusiastic and unapologetic musicals, it remains to be seen if the genre can win over the skeptics and reignite the love of musicals on both the stage and the silver screen. As audiences eagerly anticipate the release of these exciting musical ventures, it is evident that the allure of this genre is far from faltering; instead, it is ready to transform and enchant once more.