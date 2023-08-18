Pain Post-Heart Attack: A Potential Predictor of Future Mortality, Recent Study Reveals

New Research Shows Pain After Heart Attack Indicates Long-Term Survival Risk

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association has revealed that experiencing pain after a heart attack may be a crucial clue to a patient’s long-term survival. The study, which included data from over 18,000 patients in Sweden, found that those who had moderate or extreme pain were more likely to die within the next 8 years compared to those who did not experience any post-heart attack pain.

Researchers discovered that severe pain could hinder rehabilitation efforts and reduce participation in heart-protective activities such as exercise, thereby increasing the risk of mortality. The study revealed that nearly half of the participants reported moderate or extreme pain one year after their heart attack.

The analysis also indicated that pain after a heart attack was a stronger predictor of mortality than smoking. Participants with moderate pain were 35% more likely to die from any cause during the study period, while those with extreme pain were over twice as likely to die. These findings have significant implications for healthcare professionals involved in cardiac rehabilitation programs.

The study’s lead author stressed the importance of assessing and recognizing pain as a risk factor for future mortality. By addressing pain as a potential barrier to rehabilitation and engaging in cardioprotective activities, healthcare professionals can better support patients’ long-term survival.

Patients with pain after a heart attack should also focus on reducing other risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. However, the study emphasizes the need for healthcare professionals to pay close attention to pain levels and provide adequate support to enhance patients’ chances of long-term survival.

This research sheds light on a previously overlooked aspect of heart attack recovery and highlights the need to address pain as an essential factor in patients’ rehabilitation and overall well-being. By incorporating this knowledge into cardiac rehabilitation programs, healthcare professionals can significantly improve the outcomes for heart attack survivors and reduce long-term mortality rates.