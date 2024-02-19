High-risk patients concerned about CDCs plan to relax Covid isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is facing criticism and concern as it prepares to update its guidelines on covid isolation, with medically vulnerable individuals expressing worry over the potential impact.

According to reports, the CDC is set to recommend reducing the isolation period for those with covid from ten days to just five days. This change has raised alarm among those with compromised immune systems, who fear that co-workers may return to the office while still contagious, especially as paid leave policies for covid are increasingly scarce.

Scientists have cautioned that individuals with covid can still be infectious beyond the five-day mark and could potentially transmit the virus early in their illness. Critics argue that treating covid like other respiratory illnesses is not appropriate due to its higher hospitalization and mortality rates.

While some prominent physicians and public health experts support the shift towards a shorter isolation period, others are concerned about the potential impact on community transmission rates. Employers are reportedly scaling back paid leave for covid based on the CDC’s guidance changes, prompting worries about worker safety and economic consequences.

Activists are rallying to preserve state laws that mandate paid leave for covid isolation, citing the disproportionate impact that repealing such measures could have on low-wage earners and high-risk individuals. Pediatricians and parents are also facing dilemmas when deciding whether to isolate sick children for extended periods, as schools increase pressure on parents to keep children in school.

In the midst of these debates, public health experts stress the importance of considering the trade-offs and complexities of protecting a diverse U.S. population of 330 million people. The CDC is expected to release proposed revisions to its isolation guidance in April and will seek public feedback on the proposed changes.