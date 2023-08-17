Pakistan Court to Hear Imran Khans Plea Against Conviction

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently petitioned the high court to suspend his three-year prison sentence on corruption charges, according to sources. Khan, who was convicted earlier this month, has also been banned from participating in the upcoming general election for five years. The former prime minister strongly denies the charges against him and asserts that they are politically motivated to keep him out of the election.

The Islamabad High Court is scheduled to review Khan’s plea on August 22, and his lawyer expects the court to grant him bail. Khan has been a central figure in the Pakistani political scene since his removal from office last year, and concerns have been raised about the country’s stability, particularly in the midst of an ongoing economic crisis and natural disasters.

The corruption conviction pertains to allegations of Khan unlawfully selling state gifts received by him and his family during his tenure as prime minister. In response, Khan has accused the military of trying to undermine his political ambitions. The military, however, has categorically denied these allegations.

Khan’s legal team and his political party have argued that the living conditions in the prison near Islamabad are unsuitable for a former prime minister. Authorities, on the other hand, assert that he has the right to seek better conditions through the court system.

The outcome of Khan’s plea will have significant implications for Pakistani politics, as it will determine whether he can actively participate in the upcoming general election. As the country faces multiple challenges, including economic struggles and natural disasters, it is vital for political stability to be maintained.