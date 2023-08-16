Press Stories: Unveiling the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C – The Long-awaited Color E Ink Tablet

Introducing the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C: A Color E Ink Tablet for Graphic Novel Enthusiasts

After years of anticipation, E Ink enthusiasts can finally rejoice as the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C, a color E Ink tablet, hits the market. Priced at $600, this 10.3-inch tablet is a dream come true for comic, manga, and graphic novel lovers.

Designed with the goal of providing an immersive reading experience, the tablet offers a low-distraction environment and adjustable warm and cool LED front lights. Its sleek metallic design, coupled with a fast Qualcomm octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, make this device a powerhouse for reading, writing, and note-taking.

Running on the Android 11 operating system, the Tab Ultra C is equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a fingerprint sensor for added security. However, the real highlight of this tablet lies in its newest Kaleido 3 color screen from E Ink, presenting users with over 4,000 different colors.

An added advantage of the color display is its muted, print-like quality that is perfect for books, comics, and still images. With its comfortable 10.3-inch screen size, the Tab Ultra C offers a unique and enjoyable experience for reading graphic novels and comics. Users can also tweak the E Ink settings to minimize screen flickering and ghosting issues.

While the tablet allows users to watch videos, the display quality may not match the vibrancy of LCD screens. However, the Tab Ultra C compensates for this with full access to the Google Play store, offering a range of options for customization, including font adjustments and dark-color enhancements.

For productivity purposes, the Tab Ultra C proves to be an invaluable tool for taking detailed notes. Its native note-taking app rivals the options on the ReMarkable 2 E Ink tablet. Additionally, the included pen boasts 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and charges wirelessly when attached to the tablet.

While some third-party apps may not fully utilize the pen, the Tab Ultra C grants access to popular reading apps like Kindle, Libby, and Marvel Unlimited. Undoubtedly, this tablet offers versatility and utility.

However, it should be noted that the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C comes at a higher price point compared to other options on the market. Nevertheless, for E Ink enthusiasts and those passionate about graphic novels, this tablet is a worthwhile investment that delivers on its promises of an enhanced reading experience.