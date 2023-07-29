Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Bite is on the Rise, Reports CDC

Tick-Borne Syndrome Linked to Rise in Red Meat Allergies: Government Report

Over 100,000 Americans have developed an allergy to red meat since 2010 due to a syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report. However, health officials believe that the actual number of cases may be much higher, potentially affecting up to 450,000 individuals.

The condition, known as alpha-gal syndrome, occurs when a person who has been bitten by ticks consumes meat from mammals or ingests mammal products such as milk or gelatin. The allergic reaction is caused by a sugar called alpha-gal that is present in tick saliva as well as in mammal meat.

The lone star tick, commonly found in the eastern and southern United States, is primarily responsible for spreading the syndrome. The number of people testing positive for alpha-gal antibodies has been increasing in recent years, likely due to factors such as the expanding range of lone star ticks.

Despite its prevalence, a survey found that nearly half of U.S. primary care doctors and health professionals had never heard of alpha-gal syndrome, and only 5% felt confident in diagnosing it. This lack of awareness among healthcare professionals highlights the need for greater education and understanding about the syndrome.

Symptoms of the syndrome can range from hives, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea to severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, and swelling. Some patients only experience stomach symptoms, and the American Gastroenterological Association recommends testing for the syndrome in individuals with unexplained diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain.

Treatment typically involves dietary changes, carrying epinephrine, and avoiding tick bites. It is worth noting that the allergy can potentially fade in some individuals, but prevention of re-bites is crucial to long-term management.

Patient testimonies reflect the terror and confusion surrounding the condition, with symptoms often occurring hours after consuming the trigger food. The lack of awareness and knowledge about alpha-gal syndrome among healthcare professionals highlights the urgent need for greater education and resources.

In conclusion, tick-borne alpha-gal syndrome has become a significant health issue in the United States, with over 100,000 people developing a red meat allergy since 2010. The lone star tick is primarily responsible for spreading the syndrome, and the number of cases may be much higher than reported. Greater education and understanding among healthcare professionals are crucial to improve the diagnosis and management of this increasingly prevalent condition.