Mind-Blowing Innovation: Harnessing Brain Waves to Enhance Pleasure – Press Stories

Jul 28, 2023 0 Comments

Introducing the groundbreaking Autoblow AI+, a new sex toy that harnesses the power of brain waves to deliver mind-blowing orgasms. Developed by Brian Sloan, this innovative device is controlled by an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset, enabling users to activate different functions simply by imagining moving specific body parts.

The concept behind Autoblow AI+ is to eliminate the need for handheld devices and provide a game-changing solution for individuals with limited mobility. By capturing brain waves through the EEG headset, the device can control any sex toy with an electrical output, including vibrators, making it accessible for a wide range of users.

The prototype of Autoblow AI+ has been put to the test, with two adult male subjects undergoing 12 and 20 sessions. The EEG headset, equipped with 16 sensors, captures brain activity as participants imagine moving their hands and feet independently. In a video demonstration, users can be seen activating various functions purely through their thoughts.

One highlight of Autoblow AI+ is its adjustable penis gripper, which allows users to customize their sensations for a personalized and pleasurable experience. Powered through voice commands, the device offers 10 pre-loaded experiences, with the option to download additional ones.

Sloan envisions a future where brain-controlled sex toys become more commonplace, particularly as neural implant technology advances. With the Autoblow AI+, users can now think themselves or their partners to orgasm, providing a completely novel and exciting sexual experience.

This groundbreaking device is expected to revolutionize the sex toy industry, catering to individuals with mobility issues and enhancing pleasure for all users. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Autoblow AI+ as it continues to shape the way we experience intimacy.

