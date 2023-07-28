Augusts PlayStation Plus lineup features Deaths Door and Dreams

Title: Sony Unveils August Lineup for PlayStation Plus, Featuring Dreams and More

In an exciting announcement, Sony has revealed the highly anticipated PlayStation Plus monthly games for August. The lineup is set to enthrall gamers with a diverse range of experiences, including the captivating title Death’s Door, the exhilarating PGA Tour 2K23, and the innovative game-making platform Dreams.

Among the offerings, Dreams stands out as a unique gem in the gaming industry. With Dreams, players are empowered to unleash their creativity and bring their wildest imaginations to life. This game-making platform allows users to design, develop, and even share their personalized content with the gaming community.

However, Sony recently dropped a bombshell by announcing that it will cease releasing updates for Dreams later this year. As disappointment among fans loomed, the inclusion of Dreams in this month’s PS Plus lineup became all the more significant. It provides players with a final opportunity to delve into the artistic wonders of Dreams and showcase their masterpieces before the updates come to a halt.

Adding to the excitement, the August lineup also features another notable game built entirely within Dreams, known as Tren. This train-based adventure game takes players on an immersive journey into a visually stunning and captivating virtual world. Tren, along with the other games, promises to offer endless hours of entertainment and excitement.

Gamers eagerly await August 1st when these highly anticipated games will become available for download. However, as new games arrive, time ticks away for two expiring games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Alan Wake Remastered. Fans are urged to seize the remaining days of July to enjoy these exhilarating titles, as they will be bidding farewell to the PlayStation Plus lineup.

As the gaming community eagerly anticipates the release of Sony’s August lineup, the inclusion of Dreams and the revelation of its impending update cessation has sparked mixed emotions among fans. Nonetheless, players are preparing to embark on new virtual adventures and immerse themselves in the captivating offerings that await them upon August’s arrival.

