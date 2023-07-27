Positive News for Individuals Living with HIV & their Sexual Partners

Title: World Health Organization Reinforces U=U Message for HIV Transmission

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently restated the importance of the message that “undetectable equals untransmittable” (U=U) in terms of HIV transmission. In a newly released policy brief, the WHO emphasizes that individuals with a suppressed but detectable viral load have an incredibly low risk of transmitting the virus.

These affirmations are supported by a recent systematic review published in The Lancet, which found that the risk of transmission becomes almost negligible for individuals with viral loads lower than 1,000 copies per mL. While two cases of HIV transmission were identified in individuals with viral loads between 200-1,000, it should be noted that these transmissions may have occurred before the individuals underwent viral load testing and received treatment.

The WHO is backing the U=U message, stating that individuals with undetectable and suppressed but detectable viral loads pose no or minimal risk of transmission. This message is crucial in reducing the stigma associated with HIV and encouraging people to seek treatment and maintain viral suppression.

Furthermore, the WHO highlights the significant role that HIV treatment plays in reducing global transmission rates. By effectively treating HIV-positive individuals and supporting them in reaching and maintaining an undetectable viral load, the spread of the virus can be significantly curbed.

In Australia, Inner Sydney is setting an encouraging example in the fight against HIV. With an impressive 88% reduction in HIV infections since 2010, the success is attributed to the region’s high rates of HIV testing, treatment, and the utilization of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) – a prevention strategy that involves taking antiretroviral medication to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

However, these positive outcomes highlight the need for other areas of Sydney to replicate similar initiatives and results. The battle against HIV is far from over, and it is vital for all regions to prioritize HIV testing, treatment, and PrEP usage to achieve similar success in reducing transmission rates.

In conclusion, the WHO’s reaffirmation of the U=U message emphasizes the importance of HIV treatment and viral suppression in preventing transmission. Inner Sydney’s success in reducing HIV infections serves as a positive example, but efforts should continue to be made across all areas of Sydney and beyond to replicate these results and combat the spread of HIV effectively.