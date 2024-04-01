Dairy Cows in U.S. Test Positive for Bird Flu

In a surprising development, U.S. dairy cows have tested positive for bird flu for the first time. Livestock at multiple dairy farms across the country have been impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), with cases confirmed in Texas, Kansas, and Michigan. There have also been presumptive positive tests in New Mexico and Idaho.

This unprecedented situation comes on the heels of young goats in Minnesota contracting the virus. While the illness typically infects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds, government officials are emphasizing that the risk to the public remains low. At present, the virus has not been shown to be transmissible to humans.

Consumers of dairy products can breathe a sigh of relief, as they are not expected to be affected by the outbreak. Dairies must divert or destroy milk from infected livestock, and only milk from healthy cows can be processed for human consumption. It’s worth noting that pasteurization effectively kills bacteria and viruses, including influenza, in milk.

Regulators and farmers are teaming up to contain the spread by implementing good biosecurity measures, testing sick livestock, and monitoring unpasteurized milk samples. Fortunately, cows sickened by bird flu at the affected farms have made a full recovery, with little to no reported mortality associated with the illness.

Despite these challenges, the dairy industry remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of its products. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.