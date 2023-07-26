Xs rebranding may result in billions lost in brand recognition, but Elon Musk remains defiant – San Francisco Chronicle

Twitter’s Name Change to X Raises Concerns Over Company Value

In a surprising move, Twitter recently announced its decision to change its name to X, a decision that could potentially result in a significant loss in company value. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, expressed confidence in the decision, boldly stating that X would ultimately become the most valuable brand on Earth.

Musk has big plans for the renamed company, intending to expand its features to include comprehensive communications and financial services. To support this expansion, X has obtained money transmitter licenses in New Hampshire, Missouri, and Michigan, signaling its entry into potential financial services.

The Twitter brand, built over 17 years and with millions of users, was estimated to be worth an impressive $15 billion to $20 billion. However, the name change could prove costly, as the value of the brand is expected to align with the company’s current valuation of $20 billion.

Unfortunately, Twitter’s financial situation has been on a downward slope with ad revenue dropping by approximately 50% and negative net cash flow. Additionally, the company is burdened with a heavy debt load, further exacerbating their financial difficulties.

Adding to their troubles, Twitter is currently facing multiple lawsuits, including nonpayment of rents and services. This could potentially discourage users from entrusting their finances to X, eroding its potential as a financial service provider.

Furthermore, Musk may encounter challenges in using the name “X” due to existing trademarks held by other companies, such as Meta and Microsoft. This may complicate the rebranding process and potentially delay X’s full transition.

Interestingly, the physical removal of the Twitter sign at X’s headquarters faced obstacles due to confusion over permit requirements and lease obligations. These logistical challenges have added to the uncertainty surrounding the name change and its impact on the company.

If X continues to experience financial difficulties, Musk may find himself under pressure to sell more shares in his electric carmaker company, Tesla. Currently valued at over $831 billion, any financial decisions made by Musk could potentially impact Tesla.

As Twitter transforms into X, industry experts and shareholders are closely watching how this rebranding saga unfolds. With the company’s financial woes, legal battles, and trademark issues, the success of X as a comprehensive communications and financial services provider remains uncertain.