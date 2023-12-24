FDA Alert: Beware of Counterfeit Ozempic

Title: FDA Warns of Counterfeit Units of Diabetes Drug Ozempic in Supply Chain

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning regarding the presence of counterfeit units of the popular diabetes drug, Ozempic, in the legitimate supply chain. While thousands of these counterfeit units have already been seized, there is a possibility that some may still be in circulation, potentially posing serious health risks to patients.

Ozempic, manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, has gained significant popularity as a weekly injection for lowering blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes. Moreover, its ability to aid in weight loss by suppressing food cravings has appealed to many individuals seeking effective weight management solutions.

The FDA has been collaborating closely with Novo Nordisk to address the issue by conducting tests on the seized counterfeit drugs to ensure their quality and safety. As of now, no quality or safety concerns have been reported regarding the genuine Ozempic products available in the market.

However, the FDA has raised alarm by reporting five adverse events associated with the counterfeit lot. These adverse reactions are consistent with known common reactions to authentic Ozempic, indicating that patients may not be initially aware of being exposed to counterfeit drugs.

To help consumers differentiate between authentic and counterfeit Ozempic products, the FDA has released photos alongside their news release. Consumers are urged to carefully check product labels for any signs of counterfeiting and to immediately report any questionable products to the agency.

The counterfeit units have been identified with lot number NAR0074 and serial number 430834149057. Of particular concern is the fact that the syringes in these fake units may not be sterile, creating an increased risk of infection for those who unknowingly use them.

Novo Nordisk, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide, reported sales exceeding $24.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, with more than one-third of it attributed to Ozempic. This emphasizes the significant impact that the presence of counterfeit drugs can have on both patient safety and the company’s reputation.

It is important to note that while Ozempic has gained recognition for its weight loss benefits, the FDA has not approved it specifically for weight loss. Another Novo Nordisk drug, Wegovy, which also utilizes the active ingredient semaglutide, has received FDA approval for weight management in 2021.

In response to this alarming situation, wholesalers, pharmacies, healthcare practitioners, and patients are being strongly advised to be vigilant and look out for counterfeit units of Ozempic. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, consumers can help ensure their safety and the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain.