2023s Best Opening Day: Barbie Exceeds Expectations and Aims to Shatter More Records

Title: Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Movie Breaks Box Office Records with $70 Million Opening Day

Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated “Barbie” movie has taken the box office by storm, earning a staggering $70 million on its opening day. This impressive start not only makes it the most lucrative opening day of 2023 but also places the film on track to have one of the largest opening weekends of the year.

With its groundbreaking success, “Barbie” has the potential to shatter records for the biggest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman. The movie has already sold over $22 million worth of preview tickets on Thursday and raked in an additional nearly $50 million on Friday, surpassing the previous opening day record set by “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.”

Industry experts and Forbes estimates project that “Barbie” could easily reach $110 million in its opening weekend, which would secure its place as the fifth largest release of the year. Furthermore, if the film crosses the $110 million threshold, it will achieve the title of the most lucrative weekend opening from a female director, surpassing Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.”

This exceptional achievement holds significant importance for Greta Gerwig, who had spilled her nervous excitement about the film’s release before. With “Barbie,” Gerwig has certainly proven herself as a director capable of delivering a compelling and commercially successful project.

The success of “Barbie” highlights the growing demand and recognition for women filmmakers in Hollywood. As more female directors break barriers and produce exceptional films, Hollywood is finally starting to acknowledge the talent and creativity that has been overlooked for far too long.

As the weekend progresses, “Barbie” is expected to continue its stronghold at the box office, enticing audiences of all ages. With its heartwarming storyline and strong feminist undertones, the film has struck a chord with viewers, catapulting it to unprecedented levels of success.

In conclusion, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie is making waves in the entertainment industry. With its record-breaking opening day earnings of over $70 million, the film is poised to have one of the largest opening weekends of 2023. As it inches closer to surpassing the $110 million mark, “Barbie” has the potential to become the most lucrative weekend opening from a female director, cementing Gerwig’s status as a groundbreaking filmmaker. The outstanding performance of “Barbie” is not only a triumph for Gerwig but also a testament to the power and influence of women in the film industry.