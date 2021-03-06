The Williams car release was dropped after hackers targeted the VR app

W

Iliams on Friday dropped the planned virtual reality release of its new Formula 1 car after being targeted by Heliors.

The F1 team was to introduce their 2021 machine through an app that would allow fans to plan the new machine at home.

But an hour before the innovative introduction, Williams was forced to unpack.

The British team said: “Williams Racing plans to unveil its 2021 challenge FW43B today (March 5) with enhanced reality usage.

“However, unfortunately, this is no longer possible because the application was hacked before it started.

“We later removed the app from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.

“We were very happy to share this experience with our fans, especially at this difficult time unfortunately not being able to bring the live experiences directly to our fans.”

British driver George Russell is preparing for his third season with Williams, tweeting: “The biggest shame. I saw the app and it will be a great experience for you. No matter who does it, it’s not really cool. ”

Williams has been rooting for the builders ’championship for the past three seasons.

Team founder Sir Frank Williams sold the F1 operation to US investment firm Torilton Capital last summer, and his daughter Claire Williams resigned as team manager.

Additional statements of the PA.