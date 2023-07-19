EU Aims to Finalize Mercosur Trade Pact as Summit Spotlights Ukraine War Rift

Press Stories Offers Free Trial of Premium Digital Package for FT.com

Press Stories, a leading online news platform, is excited to announce a special trial period for its users. During this period, users will have complete digital access to FT.com, the renowned financial news website, with all the features of both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

The Standard Digital package provides users with access to a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinion. It covers various topics from politics to business, ensuring users stay up to date with the latest developments around the world.

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, the Premium Digital package offers additional perks. This package includes access to the premier business column, Lex, which provides insightful commentary on current market trends. Additionally, users will receive 15 curated newsletters with original, in-depth reporting on key business themes.

Flexibility is key during the trial period. Users can easily change their plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This ensures that users can tailor their experience to best suit their needs and preferences.

At the end of the trial period, users will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, priced at $69 per month, unless they choose a different plan. However, users have the option to save costs by paying annually and receiving a 20% discount on the premium access.

Press Stories understands that users’ needs may change, and as such, offers the option to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. This package provides a robust journalistic offering that meets the needs of many users.

It’s important to note that any changes made to the plan during the trial period will only become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that users will continue to have full access for four weeks, regardless of whether they choose to downgrade or cancel their subscription.

The trial period for the premium digital package on FT.com is an exciting opportunity for Press Stories users to explore the extensive range of news and analysis available. With the flexibility to change plans, the option to save costs, and the ability to retain full access until the end of the trial period, Press Stories is committed to providing a high-quality news experience for its users. Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to dive into the world of financial news with FT.com!