Turkey, Greece clash above oil and gasoline in the Japanese Mediterranean

Oruc Reis seismic exploration vessel, just one of the 5-6 exploration ships in the thoroughly outfitted and multi-objective in the world, is viewed as it is all set for a new seismic investigate exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean in Antalya, Turkey on July 22, 2020.

An intensifying dispute in the Jap Mediterranean in excess of oil and gas exploration rights at sea has noticed tensions flare concerning Turkey and Greece, with just one regional specialist describing the scenario as the “most perilous” in several years.

Turkey and Greece, both associates of NATO, are at loggerheads around competing claims to electrical power reserves in contested Jap Mediterranean waters.

The countries and territories of this area incorporate Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Libya.

Very last 7 days, Turkey sent the Oruc Reis survey vessel, escorted by warships, to perform seismic exploration in territory both equally Ankara and Athens assert jurisdiction over. The ship is set to continue its research for perhaps lucrative power reserves by means of to August 23.

EU-member Greece has since pressed Turkey to halt the “illegal” activity, with the standoff even resulting in a insignificant collision in between two frigates earlier this month. France has also stepped in to criticize Turkey’s “worrying” provocations.

Even so, Ankara has said it will not back down from defending its “legal rights” and has due to the fact declared a different drillship will search for purely natural gas in waters offshore Cyprus in the coming months.

“No make a difference what, Turkey will resolutely go on to shield each her and Turkish Cypriots’ legal rights in the Eastern Mediterranean stemming from worldwide law,” Hami Aksoy, the spokesperson for Turkey’s foreign ministry, mentioned in a assertion on Sunday.

“No alliance of malice will take care of to protect against this. Those who assume usually have not taken their classes from record.”

Aksoy’s assertion also singled out Armenia for its “conspicuous” remarks on Japanese Mediterranean tensions, soon soon after the place reaffirmed its “unconditional support” for Greece and Cyprus.