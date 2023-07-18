The Washington Post compares Messi’s arrival in MLS to Pele’s

Washington Post article rekindles memories of Pele-induced madness, predicts similar impact on Messi

Lionel Messi’s long-awaited arrival to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami marks a turning point in America’s soccer history and sports fans can’t help but wonder. Draw a parallel with a similar event almost 48 years ago. , another soccer legend, Pele made his national debut in 1975 with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League.

A remarkable article from the renowned newspaper The Washington Post, “”Long before Lionel Messi, Pele brought the soccer craze to America” (Long before Lionel Messi, Pele brought the football craze to America) brings back memories of that era, drawing comparisons between the arrival of “Bulka” on American soil and King Pele.

The Washington Post brings back memories

The Washington Post account describes how, like Messi’s arrival, Pele’s first steps in America were transformative, sparking skepticism, hope and excitement. The article notes that Messi’s arrival coincided with a dramatic increase in the number of followers and an increase in demand for tickets.

The dazzling talent of Pele, who sadly left us last December at the age of 82, also marked the spirits as he evolved with the cosmos.

Esquire editor and former Cosmos reporter for the New York Daily News, David Hirshe, shares his memories in this article:Pele’s arrival caused a seismic upheaval in the American sports landscape. In two and a half years with the Cosmos, Pele transformed American soccer, until recently immigrants played on gravel fields, into a vibrant national sport that drew more than 77,000 fans to Giants Stadium in New Jersey.“

Messi in the same footsteps?

Messi’s impact seems to follow the same pattern as Pele’s. Ticket prices to see Inter Miami, currently last in the conference, are skyrocketing.

According to The Athletic, even the cheapest seats have already reached 350 euros. It should be noted that while basketball is more popular than football in America, these prices are higher than tickets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. This trend demonstrates Messi’s undeniable appeal among American fans.

Messi, America’s New King?