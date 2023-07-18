Rouen. The bottle recycling queen, the company raises 20 million euros

Check out my messages

Rouen (Seine-Maritime) start-up B:bot, which specializes in recycling plastic bottles, has raised 20 million euros to continue its enterprise in France and abroad. (©Green Large)

Founded in 2017 by Benoît Paget, Fabian Rime and Baptiste Taneson, Rouen-based start-up Green Pig has experienced an exciting evolution. This young shoot has evolved Machine B: bot who collects and Turns plastic bottles into glitter, in order to recycle them.

Recently, the company raised 20 million euros To continue its development in France, but internationally. “It’s a huge boost of confidence. It proves that our engine inspires interest”, emphasizes Erwan, who works at B:bot.

How does it work?

B:bot aims to address one of our society’s biggest challenges: Plastic pollution. Thus, since its inception, nearly 140 million bottles have been recycled, while the government has set a target. 100% recycled plastic In 2025.

A recycled bottle has two enormous advantages: on the one hand, it does not end up in nature, so it does not pollute, and on the other hand, it makes it possible to consume oil, an increasingly scarce natural resource. . B: Bot

Each machine has multiple tanks Up to 3500 bottles. These are ground into flakes, the raw material used to make bottles. Once crushed, the material is sent to French recyclers to make new bottles. A good circle.

This process also allows economic gain as it avoids going through a sorting center.

Will continue to grow

B: If the bot continues to try to establish itself in France (approx 500 machines (distributed in France) the company also has international ambitions, playing a major role in the recycling of plastic bottles. B: Bots are already installed PortugalAnd the company plans on around 20 Tunisia Soon.

It is manufactured at the Toshiba factory in Dieppe. Build 4 to 6 per week.

Additionally, the amount collected by the fundraiser should make it possible Keep perfecting the machine. “The research and development team is constantly making changes to improve the process,” Erwan concludes.

