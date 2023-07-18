Home Technology Here’s how it differs from the Pixel 7 Pro

Jul 18, 2023 0 Comments

Leaker Yogesh Brar has shared some expected specifications for the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone will mostly retain the same technical data sheet as its predecessor.

3D rendering of Google Pixel 8 Pro // Source: OnLeaks x SmartBricks

Like every year, at the beginning of autumn, Google should present new smartphones with two models expected in 2023: Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Although their presentation isn’t expected until early October, the generally well-known Indian leak is Yogesh Brar Shared on Twitter Many expected features of Google Pixel 8 Pro.

In a message posted on the social network, Yogesh Brar revealed a nice list of smartphone features. According to his information, Google Pixel 8 Pro will get a 6.7-inch OLED 120 Hz screen with QHD + definition, Google Tensor G3 main processor, Titan chip, 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB. savings.

Source: Yogesh Brar

And according to his information, Google’s highest-end smartphone will have three photo modules: a main module with a 50-megapixel sensor and optical stabilization, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 48-megapixel telephoto. Vol.. For selfies, you’ll have to rely on the 11-megapixel sensor this time around.

A new temperature sensor

The smartphone will benefit from an innovation based on a sensor with a temperature sensor. This sensor has already been subject to previous leaks and may be placed in the photo module for an as-yet-undetermined use.

The Pixel 8 Pro also comes with Android 14, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a 4950mAh battery and 27W wired charging.

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 7 Pro
Screen 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz OLED LTPO 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz OLED LTPO
RAM 12 GB 12 GB
savings 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB
Battery 4950mAh 5000mAh
Wired charging 27W 30W
Main photo 50 MP 50 MP
Ultra wide angle photography 64 MP 12 MP
Telephoto photography 48 MP 48 MP
Self portrait 11 MP 11 MP
Fingerprint sensor Ultrasound Optical
Temperature sensor Yes No

Frankly, compared to the specifications announced by Yogesh Brar and the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro, the innovations are very rare. They should focus on ultra wide angle photo module with better definition sensor. The sensor switches from optical technology to ultrasonic technology – already used by Samsung – which is considered more reliable. Finally, the Pixel 8 Pro will, as we’ve seen, carry a temperature sensor that the Pixel 7 Pro lacks.

We’ll have to wait a few more months to know more about the Pixel 8 Pro, as it’s expected to be announced in October.

