Home Technology Pokemon Sword and Shield instead of a complete sequel Why DLC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield instead of a complete sequel Why DLC.

Nov 13, 2020 0 Comments
Pokemon Sword and Shield instead of a complete sequel Why DLC.

The current generation of Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch have changed the way we move our regular pocket monster bug fix forward. basically Pokemon sword and shield, It looks like the new model is releasing paid DLC expansion content, rather than fans buying the full sequels.

What is behind this decision? Pokemon explained recently during a chat with Game Informer. He felt it would be better if the players could continue their journey across the collar area with a single trip, rather than starting new players. Here is Pokemon’s full answer:

“There was an element of fear in going to the downloadable model, but we hope players will be happy to explore new contexts, uncover new storylines and meet new human characters and Pokமொmon in both The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Had to, so we thought that with a DLC the players would enjoy using their favorite Pokemon outside the gate. “

How do you feel about DLC in Sword and Shield instead of a solo game? Share your thoughts below.

READ  Why it is important to find water on the surface of the moon's sunlight

You May Also Like

Sweden's corona virus hospitals could grow faster than anywhere else in Europe

Sweden’s corona virus hospitals could grow faster than anywhere else in Europe

Walmart and Target will have more PS5 shares today, but there is one big catch - PGR

Walmart and Target will have more PS5 shares today, but there is one big catch – PGR

Samsung One UI 3.0 Beta with Android 11 Adds more phones to the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung One UI 3.0 Beta with Android 11 Adds more phones to the Galaxy Note 10

Where to find treasure

New £ 10 Universal Credit Phone Deal offers unlimited data, texts and calls every month

New £ 10 Universal Credit Phone Deal offers unlimited data, texts and calls every month

How to get Pokemon home

How to get Pokemon home

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *