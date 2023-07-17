US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Koreas Missile Test as a Grave Threat

Title: United States, South Korea, and Japan Condemn North Korea’s ICBM Launch, Pledge Tighter Sanctions

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have come together to jointly condemn North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The three allies have expressed their commitment to working with the international community in order to tighten sanctions against Pyongyang.

In a joint statement, the United States emphasized its dedication to defending South Korea and Japan, including the use of nuclear capabilities if necessary. The statement comes after North Korea’s ICBM landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, marking its first such launch in three months.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently held a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the escalating situation and devise a plan of action.

North Korea had previously expressed discontent with a US plan to deploy nuclear submarines near the Korean Peninsula, warning of a potential nuclear conflict. However, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations argued that the ICBM launch was aimed at deterring hostile forces and ensuring the country’s security.

The launch has been described as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to regional peace and stability. The US, South Korea, and Japan have all denounced the act and vowed to take stronger measures in response.

Despite international sanctions, North Korea has continued to escalate its missile testing in recent years. Talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization have stalled under President Joe Biden, following initial discussions between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018.

The United States, South Korea, and Japan have called for stronger sanctions against North Korea, but proposals for additional measures have been vetoed by Russia and China. Both countries argue that the current sanctions have been ineffective in curbing North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to North Korea’s actions. The United States, South Korea, and Japan are determined to stand together and ensure the safety and security of the region.