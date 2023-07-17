Intelligence: The underlying reasons for the plateau in IQ scores explained by researchers

Throughout the 20th century, intelligence quotient (IQ) scores increased by at least three points per decade in most countries.

Researchers explain these statistics by many reasons: diet, health (less diseases that affect brain development), generalization of schooling, increased access to information… But since the end of the 1990s, IQ scores do not improve, or even. will begin regression. Many hypotheses are contradicted: the bankruptcy of the education system, the invasion of screens, the influence of endocrine disruptors and the dysgenic effect – according to which less intelligent people have more children, which contributes to the decline of the general condition. But overall, the scientific community sees this as a plateau rather than a decline in IQ scores.

The limit of human intelligence

With a fixed genome and number of neurons, human intelligence no longer has room for improvement, neither genetic nor environmental. This effect Closing It can also be observed that height, longevity and sports performance followed the same curve as IQ in the 20th century. However, reducing the measurement of intelligence to IQ tests alone has been criticized since their development in 1912. Admittedly, they make possible four main analyses. Cognitive skills (verbal comprehension, perceptual reasoning, processing speed and working memory). But many experts criticize IQ for excluding emotional intelligence or creativity, which are valued in a world where technological skills are increasingly obsolete.

You may also be interested in:

⋙ How to measure intelligence?

⋙ What is Social Intelligence?

⋙ Can we see intelligence in MRI?