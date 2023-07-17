Here’s how to care for Perseids

Why does the Perseid star shower appear? Every year, Earth passes through a cluster of debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Along this path, some debris enters our atmosphere and ignites. This debris, heated to extremely high temperatures (1,650°C), results in the spectacular sight of trails we see swirling under the sky. The shower of stars is named “Perseides” because, from an earthly perspective, they appear to come from the constellation Perseus, but this is only a perspective effect.

Dates and Peaks of the Perseids, the Shower of Shooting Stars This Summer 2023

Traveling at an average speed of 60 km/s, these luminous streaks light up the Northern Hemisphere sky during summer. This year, their appearance is predicted between July 17 and August 24, with the most intense period between August 10 and 14 and peak activity expected on August 12. At peaks and in good conditions, up to 100 shooting stars can be observed per hour!

How to care for Perseids?

This year, luck is on our side with the lunar cycle. Visibility will be favorable as the new moon begins on August 16, meaning skies will be dark during the peak of Perseid activity. As you can imagine, avoiding light pollution favors low-light locations and improves the visibility of this scene.

To find them easily, look for the constellation Perseus in the northeast. They may still appear far away from this galaxy.

No need for binoculars! Their tracks are visible for a few seconds, and if clear skies permit, they can be observed with the naked eye. They can be observed after 10 p.m., but Perseids are most visible at the end of the night, before dawn.

Put this celestial event in your diary, you won’t regret it!

