RSA, APL… when artificial intelligence can dish out the help you deserve

Jul 16, 2023 0 Comments

“I’m 36 years old, I’m from Paris, I’m unemployed, I have no income. What help am I eligible for? “In a moment, GPT Assistants, Thanks to GPT 3.5 Turbo technology, the new chatbot developed by business platform Mes-Allocs releases a range of social benefits that one can request. RSA 607.75 euros, specified solidarity allowance up to a maximum of 545.21 euros per month or housing support (personalised housing support or social housing allowance).

