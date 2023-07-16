RSA, APL… when artificial intelligence can dish out the help you deserve

“I’m 36 years old, I’m from Paris, I’m unemployed, I have no income. What help am I eligible for? “In a moment, GPT Assistants, Thanks to GPT 3.5 Turbo technology, the new chatbot developed by business platform Mes-Allocs releases a range of social benefits that one can request. RSA 607.75 euros, specified solidarity allowance up to a maximum of 545.21 euros per month or housing support (personalised housing support or social housing allowance).

The instrument has some failings as it suggests that we may even be entitled to the Solidarity Allowance for the Elderly. But this first conversational robot, branded chatGPT for social assistance, becomes a good guide to knowing one’s rights when about a third of French people do not take steps to receive social benefits.

Make better use of the database

“Artificial intelligence already offers a lot of solutions in everyday life, and we wondered how to use the technology created by OpenAI in the background of our operation, explains Joseph Tersekian, founder of Mes-Allocs, which has more than one million unique visitors per month. This chatbot allows us to gather more clarity and all information. . »

The tool draws on 6,000 official documents on institutional sites (CAF, Urssaf, Pôle emploi, etc.), 3,000 articles on the site written by advocates, and answers they have already provided to almost 15,000 questions asked by internet users in comments. “The service is free for the user, but for each request, we pay 0.8 euro cents to use the latest GPT3.5 Turbo version, to keep the 2023 data up-to-date, to Open IA”, notes Joseph Tersekian. See also The Slovenian store staged a real comedy of chaos with the draw for the PlayStation 5

But this conversational robot, while facilitating access to information, is not a panacea. To get personalized information, you should check out the free Mes-Allocs simulator, also available on Aide-sociale.fr, Wizbii or Klaro. Most useful, these business sites are still selling something. For example, with Mes-Allocs, it costs you 29.90 euros to register and every quarter to benefit from personalized support from an expert.