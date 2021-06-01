Home Technology Today Google Photos is starting to pay for, with only 15GB of free storage

Today Google Photos is starting to pay for, with only 15GB of free storage

Jun 01, 2021 0 Comments
After reaching the maximum limit of 15 GB, you need to purchase the Google One service to increase your storage capacity. Photo / Document

Jakarta – From 1 June 2021, Google Has announced that it will start reducing the storage of photos in your Google Account to a maximum of 15GB. After reaching the maximum limit of 15 GB, you need to purchase the Google One service to increase your storage capacity.

Reported On the edge, Google offers 15GB of free storage per account. Over the past few years, Google has kept an unlimited number of photos free until it allows compression to 16 megapixels.

However, from June 1, 2021, Google Add photos to their storage calculations. Once you reach the 15GB limit, you will need to purchase the Google One service to get additional storage space.

Google One currently starts with 100GB of storage at Rp.28,000 (Rp.285,000 per month) and 200GB (Rp.427,000 per month) or Rp.142,000 (Rp.1.4) million per month for 2TB per month. The 2TB plan also comes with a VPN for Android phones.

Step: ‘Beard Fire’, Russia Ultimate Google deletes thousands of YouTube accounts

Before you start using Google One, be aware that there are many mitigating factors that Google offers to its users. Photos you upload before June 1, 2021 will not count for your 15GB limit.

Also, if you have a Pixel 5 or earlier model phone, you can continue to upload “high quality” upload and store “photos without affecting your 15GB limit.

In the near future Google Many devices will launch to help users estimate how much storage is available before you purchase a Google One.

This allows photos to be blurry, videos to be more efficient, and other items to take up storage space.

