Home World Morocco is among the top 10 best-selling destinations in June

Morocco is among the top 10 best-selling destinations in June

Jul 16, 2023 0 Comments

Morocco is the 8th best-selling destination in June by French travel agencies (physical and online), according to a ranking drawn up by the barometer band for the L’Écho travel site. Portugal (9ᵉ) and the Dominican Republic (10ᵉ) rounded out the top 10. As in May, metropolitan France rose to the top of the top 10 best-selling destinations in June. It is followed by Spain and Greece.

Read: Morocco is the best-selling destination in May, according to French tour operators

Then comes Tunisia (4th place), Egypt (5th place) and Turkey (6th place). Italy is ranked 7ᵉ. In the medium-haul segment, North Africa is the best-selling destination. Compared to Algeria and Tunisia 2019.

Read: Morocco is the number one medium-distance destination in France

Regarding the sales of air-only flights, the tour operator Bourse-des-vols notes, “Compared to June 2022, the activity in June 2023 is slightly higher for the intake order for air-only flights: +2% in search volume, sales down 13%. The trend of the previous month, Confirmed with a slowdown in sales after a delightful first quarter of 2023. We live at the end of the ‘revenge trip’, post-Covid catch-up sales.

See also  "Boeing disguise information leads to 737 MAX crash"

You May Also Like

Zelenskyy Claims Russias Determined Efforts to Halt Ukraines Advancement

A heat wave and bad weather persist in the Northern Hemisphere

The PP urged Pedro Sánchez to follow the US example

Decision to abrogate the Franco-Algerian Treaty of 1968

A summit to develop Africa’s value chains and strengthen ties with the US

This is how the Northern Hemisphere experienced a solar eclipse

This is how the Northern Hemisphere experienced a solar eclipse

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *