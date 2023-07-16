A heat wave and bad weather persist in the Northern Hemisphere

Millions of people are braving a heat wave that will last Sunday in the Northern Hemisphere, with violent fires in California and exceptionally bad weather in Asia, the latest example of global warming.

In America, “A Heat wave Oppressive and extremely dangerous weather is expected to hit parts of the West and South this weekend,” the National Weather Service (NWS) warned. “Multiple record temperatures are possible and air quality issues will be common in many parts of the United States,” the NWS said.

Global warming is progressing twice as fast in Europe as the global average

In Europe, where Warming up According to experts, growing twice as fast as the world average, many countries are affected by the start of summer. In Italy16 cities across the country are on red alert for Sunday temperature 36/37°C is expected from Rome to Bologna, with a dreaded peak early next week.

Germany Not spared: On Saturday, the highest temperature was measured in the Bavarian city of Möhrendorf-Kleinseebach (37.9 degrees), while the thermometer showed 35 ° C in Berlin and 34 ° C in Munich.

In Greece, Athens’ Acropolis will be closed during the hottest hours of the day (11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time, or 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. GMT) for the third day in a row as temperatures soar. 41 degrees Celsius in the country. Greek authorities urged people to exercise extreme caution in their movements and warned of the risk of fires on Sunday, when winds gusted between 40 and 60 km/h in the Aegean Sea. Climate crisis.

A devastating fire broke out in Southern California

In Southern CaliforniaFirefighters have been fighting since Friday against many A very violent fire It devastated over 1,214 hectares and led to the evacuation of people.

Other parts of the United States are at risk of severe weather. “In Strong thunderstorms According to the National Weather Service, severe, heavy rain and flooding are possible in many places, especially and unfortunately in New England, which has already been “saturated” by recent rains.

More than 10 million hectares burned in Canada this year

In Canada, more than 10 million hectares have already burned this year, with a total of 906 fires reported to be temporary, more than the country has ever known. , according to national statistics from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC).

In Asia, these Severe weather Which will increase. In Japan, authorities are calling on people to be careful as temperatures in the east of the country are expected to reach 39°C on Sunday and Monday, as heavy rains continue to fall in the country.

In South Korea, rescue workers are struggling to reach people trapped in flooded tunnels after heavy rains over the past few days have killed at least 33 people, including landslides, and left 10 missing.

In North India, the Monsoon Following the intense heat, ceaseless would have killed at least 90 people.

China’s meteorological services issued several warnings on Sunday, predicting temperatures could reach 45°C in the semi-desert region of Xinjiang and 39°C in the southern part of Guangxi.

