3 Car Gadgets That Make the Road More Pleasant

As for services, if ChargeMap and Apple Music for Teslas are true essentials for owners of electric vehicles, few products are more useful in the passenger compartment, even in the heat. In this quick guide, we’ve chosen to present three of our favorite tools before hitting the road as many prepare precisely for summer vacation. let’s go

1 – Wireless charger

First, it’s always a good idea to equip yourself with a charging solution for your smartphone or kids’ tablet, especially when traveling long distances. Many brands offer this type of equipment, and MFi certification with MagSafe is one of the most serious for anyone who owns an iPhone. Here’s a note on the matter Belkin and his charger Boostcharge. This model is compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 – among others.

If you’re more into Android, Ackley is good change Fifteen watts of power.

2 – Kit to make your car autonomous

To go further, know that there is now a kit that can turn many car models into an autonomous vehicle. Be careful, though, because not all cars are compatible. Also, it’s worth remembering that even with this type of solution, the driver is the only master on board. So this system is not 100% reliable: it is a piloting aid, but it still cannot replace a human.

Before installing Kama.I, also check if this small box (relative to the small screen) is approved in your area. Compatible models include the Ford Focus, Ford Escape and Audi A3.

3 – Ulysses

Finally, the case of the Ulys Classic Télépéage Pass can also be mentioned. This solution allows you to automatically pay the Vinci motorway toll, and also provides compatibility with Italy for additional fees. In addition, this time, the service, which works through a box to stick to the glass, is free for no less than fourteen months. This is a good deal.

With the Ulys Classic Télépéage Pass, you can drive up to thirty kilometers per hour, and the toll barrier automatically rises. The invoice will be available online after your bank account is debited.

