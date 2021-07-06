Involved in Bitcoin

Since last June, protesters have called for a halt to Bitcoin’s “mining” in the Finger Lakes area of ​​the United States. They condemn the pollution created by these activities, which produce several hundred million tons Co. 2 Globally.

The Finger Lakes area of ​​New York’s upstate is known for its lakes, boat tours and wine tastes. “But many residents of the Bucolic region have discovered a new function this year. Presents the American Channel NBC They are protesting against the practices of the thermal power plant, claiming that they are polluting the air and heating the water in Lake Seneca. ”

The plant is owned by US company Atlas Holdings and is owned by Green Generation LLC. One and a half years ago, Bitcoin increased its power generation to supply power to the 8,000 computers responsible for mining at the site. The function of verifying transactions using cryptocurrency – requires very powerful machines. According to the American media, one of the most polluting processes is:

At Greenidge, computers grind 24 Hours 24, 7 In days

[…]