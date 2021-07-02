Home Economy Check if your computer is supported using a list of compatible motherboards and chipsets

Check if your computer is supported using a list of compatible motherboards and chipsets

Jul 02, 2021 0 Comments

Renowned computer hardware maker Biostar has released a list of its motherboards that are compatible with Microsoft’s latest OS, Windows 11. Surprisingly, there are only motherboards in this brand that include a DPM 2.0 chip and a sine qua number condition that can be used with the next operating system.

Credit: Biostar

As you know, Microsoft has officially unveiled Windows 11 at a new conference. After launching a brand new Start menu, a revised and revised version of Office or a redesign of the Settings app, the US company has released Minimum configuration required to use its new OS.

It is true that the Redmond company has been a bit complicated in its demonstration, especially due to the PC Health Check. This tool provided by Microsoft allowed users to know that Their machine met the required conditions. However, the tool provided very little information to the taste of the users. Following this controversy, Microsoft has withdrawn the tool to make it work again, Before returning in the fall of 2021.

Condition for using DTM chip, Windows 11

In this process, Microsoft has clarified the minimum configuration required for Windows 11. Therefore, having a motherboard equipped with a DTM 2.0 chip (trusted operating system module) is especially essential. This chip, which is directly connected to the motherboard, protects your computer from external attacks by isolating sensitive data.

Knowing this, some component manufacturers have decided to declare their hardware compatible with Windows 11. This is especially the case with Foster Reveals list of its motherboards that are compatible with the latest Microsoft OS. Surprisingly, all existing motherboards are equipped with a DTM 2.0 chip and secure boot.

READ  Marriott now offers hotel rooms throughout the day so workers can escape from home

It is worth noting that this includes all AMD Raison motherboards from the 300 series to the latest 500 series. This is great news for owners of its motherboards, as even older models from 2017 are compatible with Windows 11. On the Intel side, things are unfortunately too complicated, with a small list of compatible devices. Judge for yourself.

List of biostar motherboards compatible with Windows 11

AMD

  • A520 Series
  • B550 Series
  • X570 Series
  • P450 series
  • X 470 Series
  • X370 Series
  • P350 series
  • A320 series

Intel

  • Z590 series
  • B560 Series
  • P460 Series
  • H510 Series
  • P250 Series
  • J4105NHU

Source: Wccftech

You May Also Like

Fox News will be fined $ 1 million

Fox News will be fined $ 1 million

Pour le moment, Donald Trump n'est pas directement inculpé.

Will the Trump system soon be charged with tax crimes?

McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

Aspen receives மில்லியன் 600 million in funding for vaccines in Africa

Home food distribution sets out to capture the countryside

Home food distribution sets out to capture the countryside

Apple to force employees to wear cameras to avoid leaks

Apple to force employees to wear cameras to avoid leaks

Crypto.com and its business service: All Bitcoin wallets can now be associated with crypto.com payment

Crypto.com and its business service: All Bitcoin wallets can now be associated with crypto.com payment

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *