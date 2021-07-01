Aspen receives மில்லியன் 600 million in funding for vaccines in Africa

International donors on Wednesday pledged 600 million euros to South African pharmaceutical company Aspen to resume production of coronavirus vaccines in Africa, where only 1% of the population has been vaccinated.

The continent, which is mainly dependent on aid from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) for its supplies, lags far behind the rest of the world in preventing its population from contracting because he faces the third wave of cov- ers. The World Bank (International Monetary Fund) (IFC) development agency, which focuses on the private sector in developing countries, announced on Wednesday that it would fund ஸ்ப 600 million for Aspen. “To Support the Development of Vaccines for African Countries”. The envelope will be co-funded by French, German and American development companies.

“Only one percent of the African population is vaccinated, which slows recovery.” IFC Director Makhtar Diop, AFP, says vaccination is essential for Africa’s economic recovery after the outbreak. The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the funding was for this purpose “Supports the administration’s goal of increasing vaccine production, investing in Africa’s ingenuity and regression, and helping the global community cope with this epidemic.” African governments and the World Health Organization continue to call on the most supportive countries to support states that need vaccines. Western nations have been criticized for failing to deliver on a promise to provide $ 1 billion to poorer states.

Aspen is already importing parts of the US vaccine Johnson & Johnson for packaging at its center site in Port-Elizabeth, South Africa (southeast). And pharmaceutical company “Seriously seeks opportunities to expand and strengthen production” Vaccines, he said in a statement.

Campaign to temporarily raise patents

South Africa and India are campaigning to temporarily raise the patent for the Covid-19 vaccine to allow each country to develop cheaper generic versions. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly denounced it “Vaccine racism” In favor of rich countries. South Africa is set to soon develop a vaccine technology transfer center. With an estimated 5.5 million cases of 142,000 deaths per 1.3 billion people, AFP estimates that Africa is the second least affected continent in the world after Oceania.