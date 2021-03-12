Home Economy Varitron will now be controlled by US interests

Mar 12, 2021 0 Comments
Posted 3/10/2021 11:38 AM

The company exists in many fields such as supply chain management. (Photo: 123 RF)

Varitron, a Quebec Electronics manufacturing service provider, will now be controlled by US interests after accepting a purchase offer from East West Production.

Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered in Saint-Hubert, a southern suburb of Montreal, and has about 300 employees, and is based in Gronby, Mirabell and Pramont.

The size of the transaction announced on Wednesday was not specified.

In a statement, Michael Barley, founder and chairman of Veritron’s board of directors, stressed that the transaction would allow the company to “access more resources, expertise and productivity”.

The company that provides electronics manufacturing services is present in many industries such as supply chain management, systems integration, automation, telecommunications and healthcare.

It is owned by 28% of the Quebec government’s finance group, Investment Quebec.

For its part, Atlanta is headquartered in the East West, North American markets and Europe. It argued that the transaction allowed it to include “well-established in Canada” measures to strengthen its electronics manufacturing capabilities in North America.

