Home Economy Home food distribution sets out to capture the countryside

Home food distribution sets out to capture the countryside

Jun 30, 2021 0 Comments
Home food distribution sets out to capture the countryside

Jordan food delivery man in Champagnol, a small town in Jura. The delivery man is registered at Live, a specialized food delivery platform in the smallest of cities. It may seem a little American, but the owners are two Frenchmen, Enzo Sagni and Maxim Villanueva. They are located in 120 cities, some of which have a population of less than 4,000.

Small French cities, even the giant Uber eats are interested in this. At Saint-Gilles-Crooks-de-Wee (Wendy), the American food delivery platform has begun its service there. Fanley Martino, manager of Kioski izz Pizzas, signed without hesitation. She returns a portion of each order on stage, but it’s still a good deal. In fact, every day, it earns him an extra hundred euros. A filler she considers admirable. His pizzeria is one of the twelve restaurants available at Saint-Gilles-Crox-de-Vie in Uber Eats. In Paris, by comparison, there are 8,000.


Protects the purpose of information
Free,
Verified And thanks for the income
Advertising .

To help us maintain this free service, you can “change your preferences” and accept all cookies.

READ  From the best clothing deals, topshop offers to discounts for coaches at Black Friday 2020 sales this weekend

You May Also Like

Apple to force employees to wear cameras to avoid leaks

Apple to force employees to wear cameras to avoid leaks

Crypto.com and its business service: All Bitcoin wallets can now be associated with crypto.com payment

Crypto.com and its business service: All Bitcoin wallets can now be associated with crypto.com payment

In Ghana, we deliver vaccines by drone

In Ghana, we deliver vaccines by drone

Amazon is set to open a robotic warehouse in Alberta next year

Amazon is set to open a robotic warehouse in Alberta next year

Should we publish the size of the millionaires' taxes?

Should we publish the size of the millionaires’ taxes?

Yvelines: In Auburnville, data centers grow like mushrooms

Yvelines: In Auburnville, data centers grow like mushrooms

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *