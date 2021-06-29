Home Economy In Ghana, we deliver vaccines by drone

Jun 29, 2021
France2
N. Bertrand, M. Jetty, C. Marchand – France 2

In Ghana, drones deliver anti-Govt vaccines to hundreds of health centers in minutes. To do this, the government has set up a well-oiled mechanism.

In front of a small health center in the middle of Ghana, nurses carefully scan the sky. A drone accelerates, and it opens in the right place to drop precious cargo: Covit-19 vaccines. Since then, the dynamics have worked well. The second drone has already arrived, and after the first three minutes, once the package is dropped, it will return directly to its base at a distance of 80 km. Orders are made in the warehouse of a small American company, and medicines and vaccines are kept in the refrigerator.

The only limit: no more than 1.7 kilograms per package. This means a maximum of 2000 people per place. Carefully packed to resist landing, they are surrounded by thin ice for the ride. The drone is then programmed with precise GPS coordinates of the distribution location. It takes a total of less than five minutes to prepare an order before departure. Each delivery costs about 20 euros.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

