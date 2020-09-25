Powerball Lotto $ 3 Million Jackpot Winning Numbers

It was up to $ 3 million at Powerball last night. There are no winners in this week ‘s draw, but Powerball has been raised to $ 8 million for next Thursday’ s draw.

The winning numbers from Draw 1271 are 13, 11, 1, 32, 31, 3 and 8, and the winning Powerball 3.

The jackpot was not as big as 60 million last week – took a woman in her 20s home in Sydney A win for the overall division – But it’s still a life – changing success.

More than 1.5 million people entered the jackpot on Thursday night last week, with only one of them taking home in bulk.

When the lucky winner received a surprise call about the biggest win – after missing the first call – she told The Lot that her husband usually buys tickets.

“Are you kidding? Are you sure about this? God, this is crazy,” said the woman who knew about the gift. “I’m trying to compose music myself. I think it must be some kind of joke. This is amazing.”

Canceled vacation leads to success

The canceled holiday led a woman from Adelaide to win 1 million on X Lotto on Monday.

Despite the disappointment that his European holiday had been canceled due to an epidemic, he was delighted with the consolation prize that made him a millionaire.

“Thanks! I can’t believe it. Oh Ghosh, this is amazing!” She said. “You don’t think this will ever happen to you. It’s ridiculous. I’m still shocked. It feels surreal.”

The winner said: “If we were in Europe I would have thought I would not have bought this ticket and won $ 1 million. It’s safe to say that we will definitely go to business class when we go to Europe.”

At the time she was looking after the cattle with her husband, who said she knew when the numbers were called, which prompted her to go check her ticket.

“I found myself holding all of the winning numbers, and I was screaming at my husband ‘I’m a millionaire! I’ve won $ 1 million!’

“We opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate.”

South Australian hit streak

Another bander in Adelaide won a $ 1 million draw at the X Lotto Draw on Monday, the fifth-largest winner to receive their prize in several days.

Mysterious Millionaires have chosen to remain completely anonymous because they plan to enjoy their life-changing privacy. The winner was not registered, meaning The Lot officials had no way to contact the winner and they had to wait to come forward to claim the prize.

“This week South Australia definitely won, with five players from the festival state winning a big prize,” Lot spokesman Bronwyn Spencer said.

“X Lotto was crowned a winner by two South Australian divisions from Adelaide and Aldinga Beach on Saturday, while a Port Lincoln woman won a $ 100,000 lucky lottery prize on Monday.

“Will South Australia’s winning streak continue? We will have to wait and see, but despite the numerous offers, we are sure to chat with another local person soon. ”