Yvelines: In Auburnville, data centers grow like mushrooms

This is the first but not the last. In Auburnville, the Close-Rain business area is preparing to become a real field of data centers, these buildings for storing computer data. The fire company, which built its first data center, is already considering expanding its fleet. “In the end, we want to build a truly dedicated campus. There will be a total of six buildings and more than 30,000 square meters of computer rooms,” explains director Christoph Bouniol.

The first center already has 6,000 square meters and has two rooms to store customer data. Private and public clients such as financial administrations. The purpose is ambitious: to create an establishment every 10 months, entirely “made in France”. To invest a total of 100 million euros.

“The 100% French Pledge is important in the field of information technology, so that no provision for data security is an impediment. Cloud Law It is obliged to send customer data to justice. They are very careful in this matter. A French card that can be found with partners with French punk des Territories and Guys des Depots.

Machines that need to be constantly cooled

The other issue is the environment. “It’s interesting to pay the bills to the planet and to the customers,” explains the head of the company. Treatment? Free cooling. Thanks to the partnership with Siemens for the cooling component no air enters the building.