Home Economy Tesla builds the world’s fifth most powerful supercomputer

Tesla builds the world’s fifth most powerful supercomputer

Jun 25, 2021 0 Comments
Tesla builds the world's fifth most powerful supercomputer

Tesla continued its radar sensor program last month. After a while, he decides to launch a camera-based system within his “Model Y” and “Model 3” cars.

At the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference 2021, Testa’s Chief AI Officer Andrzej Karpathy announced the shutdown of a supercomputer. As for FLOPS – the number of floating point operations per second – it would be the fifth most powerful supercomputer ever built.

What are Tesla’s plans for a supercomputer?

These devices will be used outside vehicles to design popular ones Tesla self-driving software. To be more precise, it is the brand’s automation pilot and its FSD or full self-driving IA. At the same time, the California company needs powerful engines to operate within its electric vehicles.

This is what Andrzej Karpathy says “Computer View” fiancee “Bread and Butter” Tesla activities. At the same time, it allows the automated pilot to function properly. According to him, we are currently facing a massive demand for data from the Navy. Since Tesla invests a lot in computing, it is necessary to build massive neural networks.

Note that these neural networks contain more than 1.5 petabytes of 4D data from Tesla Autonomous Driving Software. The latter contains videos of cameras fitted inside cars. They are then used to train the software so that it can move autonomously through cameras and radars.

However, in May, the US company dropped the radar. He decides to focus on his “Model 3” and “Model Y” cameras.

What are the features of Dojo Supercomputer?

The supercomputer program is not recent. In 2020, Elon Musk lets go into a tweet: “Tesla is developing an NN training system called Dojo to process large-scale video data. Join our AI or PC / Chip teams if this is a beast!

This suggests that the company Goes down to the race for the fastest supercomputer In this world. However, it should be noted that the speed of 415 petaflops is higher than Japan’s supercomputer Tesla.

READ  Capgemini and OVH together provide a sovereign cloud

For Dojo, its 1000 betaflope capacity will allow it to achieve standard levels of training that are not overseen on video data. It will be presented to the Central Tesla organization and will contribute to the training of its autonomous AI. Super computer game Total switching capacity of 640 dbps, 720 8xA100 80 GB nodes, 10 ppm NVME storage 1.6 dbps Finally 1,8 EFLOPS.

The dojo function, according to Muskin, will be accessible to anyone who wants to train for neural networks.

You May Also Like

Economic recovery: The confidence of business leaders

Economic recovery: The confidence of business leaders

La maquette de l'Eurodrone était la mascotte du Salon aérospatial de Berlin en avril 2018. Trois ans plus tard, les contrats ne sont toujours pas passés.

New clouds over Eurotron | Echoes

La fortune de Warren Buffett, 90 ans, est estimée à 104 milliards de dollars.

Warren Buffett and Bill Melinda Gates resigned from the Foundation

iMac raisons craquer télétravail

By 2022 there will be 33% teleworkers in France

U.S. airlines facing cancellation of air traffic have had to cancel hundreds of flights

U.S. airlines facing cancellation of air traffic have had to cancel hundreds of flights

TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleporformance U.S. Health Consultant finalizes acquisition of company news

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *