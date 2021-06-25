Home Economy Economic recovery: The confidence of business leaders

Economic recovery: The confidence of business leaders

The business climate barometer calculated by INSEE is rising, and the confidence of business leaders has been high since mid-2007 before the financial crisis. A study by Bank Baladine and the Intermediate Business Movement found that 97% of the employers of these large SMEs are optimistic or overconfident in their business opportunities. Nicholas Barre takes on the current economic problem.

If you ask a business owner how business is going, he has a good chance of answering that he is more confident.

There is even a little ecstasy. It is true that the barometer of the business environment calculated by INSEE is rising, the confidence of business leaders is highest since mid-2007 before the financial crisis. Uncertainties, as always, are swept away by the recovery, wiped out by filled order books, and we see it week by week with bank card statements increasing by 19% due to consumer spending. In the second week of June, compared to the same week in 2019, before Kovit, it was a sign of an economy that would be fuel.

This confidence of business leaders often results in development projects: this is a good circle.

A study by Bank Baladine and the Intermediate Business Movement found that 97% of the employers of these large SMEs are optimistic or overconfident in their business opportunities. Suddenly 40% of them started an outdoor development project, so buying another company and more than 20% want to do so by the end of the year. This is a sign that they are betting There is a standard recovery and a flash in the pan.

The government wants to use this good economic news.

In particular, it is clear that 150 heads of major French and international companies in Versailles can expect an attack from the head of state who will receive a call earlier this week to invest in France. This is it The “France Exam” summit is now held every year. Emmanuel Macron will move to Hots-de-France on the site of a new electric battery factory, a “gigafactory” as they say, in which a large Chinese group will invest two billion euros. Then in another way, the American bank J.P. He will open Morgan’s new campus, which will be strengthened in Paris thanks to Brexit. In short, the economic situation is positive: the recovery is really here.

