‘Malicious attack’ causes major disruption in Red Funnel ID systems – Island Echo

Cross-Solid ferry operator Red Funnel has come under attack, and important information technology systems have been shut down – but customer data, including payment details, is said to be secure.

On MondayThe Red Funnel reported that they were experiencing IT problems with an unexplained problem affecting online booking, phone booking, customer account inquiries and number plate authentication at check-in.

Now, on the third day of the crash, they believe the company has been subjected to a malicious attack designed to control their operations – a hacking.

At this point, data theft does not appear to be an intention and there is no evidence of personal data leakage.

Online and phone bookings, customer account inquiries, automatic number plate authentication at check-in and direct service status updates are not available at this time.

Red Funnel CEO Fran Collins said in a statement Island Echo: