Warren Buffett and Bill Melinda Gates resigned from the Foundation

Warren Buffett leaves the ship. The American billionaire announced on Wednesday that she would drop all operations within the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The 90-year-old businessman explains in a press release that he was a “passive director” for many years at the charity, leaving the post on all other boards he was already a member of. Berkshire Hathaway Business. He did not elaborate further on his departure just weeks after the news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce was announced.

Warren Buffett, valued at about $ 104 billion by Forbes magazine, on the other hand, plans to continue funding. “My goals are 100% in line with the goals of the foundation and my physical contribution is not required in any way to achieve these goals,” he said.

Annual contribution 1 4.1 billion

Founded in 2000, the foundation has grown to become the world’s most powerful private charity, funding a total of $ 53.8 billion in projects. Warren Buffett promised in 2006 to distribute all of his Berkshire shares or 99% of his wealth to humanitarian operations. Its annual contribution was released on Wednesday – equivalent to $ 4.1 billion for 5 charities – he said, “I’m halfway through this goal.”

As head of Berkshire Hathaway, which oversees sixty companies ranging from insurer Ziko to battery maker Duracell, billionaire Greg Abel plans to name his successor when he leaves office in May. But he did not say when that would happen.

Source AFP