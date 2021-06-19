Copa America 2021: June 19 Magazine

COVID-19 Update, Sanctions, Jersey, Bonus and Twitch: Daily Newspaper.

Strain America. The number of positive cases for COVID-19 continues to increase. In his new daily report, we learn that they are now sixty-five people who have tested positive: forty-six members of the House of Representatives and nineteen members of the Allies.

Permission was granted by Marcelo Martின்nez. After his public apology, The Goal scorer From Bolivia He was reported to have consented following harsh comments against the South American body. The captain of the test is suspended for a match and fined $ 20,000. Penalties not paid by the center will be deducted directly from the bonus received by the Bolivian Federation for participation in the event it witnessed.

Jersey of dissent. To face Bolivia, The Chili He was wearing a very strange jersey due to the absence of its supplier hidden by the country flag ordered by the federation from the Brazilian company. The reason is obviously the deal. Nike has asked to reduce the contract bound to the federation on the basis that the allocation of matches scheduled for 2019 and 2020 has not been met. As the case returned to the courts, the federation decided to no longer display the tool manufacturer’s logo, considering that the US company had “unilaterally broken” the agreement between the two parties.

CONMEBOL Reduces premiums. After lengthy contact about the registration figures for bonuses offered for various exams, South American football’s top body has decided to lower the wing. In a letter sent to ten participants, CONMEBOL informed them of the changes related to the bonus, the bonus paid to the champion was only 10M USD, while the others were not converted when reduced by almost 70%. The reason? ” This version takes place without an audience causing economic losses to CONMEBOL Reported in the press release. Keep in mind that the Supreme System never stops interacting with the registration bonus offered for exams. If the 4M USD paid to attend the event is not questioned, the advance payment will change everything else.

New bonus

Final ranking Old Premium (USD) New Premium (USD) Eighth 1 000 000 250 000 Seventh 1 000 000 300 000 Sixth 1 000 000 350 000 Fifth 1 000 000 400 000 Fourth 2 500 000 500 000 Third 3 500 000 500 000 Second 5 000 000 1 100 000 Success 10 000 000 10 000 000

Copa America on the watch. With over six million subscribers, இபாய் A star in the twist. The Spanish streamer has already managed to attract more than a million The audience On a special evening, he took a new step by winning the rights to broadcast Copa America in Spain. None of the channels supported by Gerard Pique’s company Cosmos have acquired these, so only Streamer was able to broadcast them on his channel, which happened yesterday. Are we introducing LOTV?

