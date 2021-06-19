Home Economy Copa America 2021: June 19 Magazine

Copa America 2021: June 19 Magazine

Jun 19, 2021 0 Comments
bandeaubielsa

COVID-19 Update, Sanctions, Jersey, Bonus and Twitch: Daily Newspaper.

enbref

Strain America. The number of positive cases for COVID-19 continues to increase. In his new daily report, we learn that they are now sixty-five people who have tested positive: forty-six members of the House of Representatives and nineteen members of the Allies.

Permission was granted by Marcelo Martின்nez. After his public apology, The Goal scorer From Bolivia He was reported to have consented following harsh comments against the South American body. The captain of the test is suspended for a match and fined $ 20,000. Penalties not paid by the center will be deducted directly from the bonus received by the Bolivian Federation for participation in the event it witnessed.

Jersey of dissent. To face Bolivia, The Chili He was wearing a very strange jersey due to the absence of its supplier hidden by the country flag ordered by the federation from the Brazilian company. The reason is obviously the deal. Nike has asked to reduce the contract bound to the federation on the basis that the allocation of matches scheduled for 2019 and 2020 has not been met. As the case returned to the courts, the federation decided to no longer display the tool manufacturer’s logo, considering that the US company had “unilaterally broken” the agreement between the two parties.

CONMEBOL Reduces premiums. After lengthy contact about the registration figures for bonuses offered for various exams, South American football’s top body has decided to lower the wing. In a letter sent to ten participants, CONMEBOL informed them of the changes related to the bonus, the bonus paid to the champion was only 10M USD, while the others were not converted when reduced by almost 70%. The reason? ” This version takes place without an audience causing economic losses to CONMEBOL Reported in the press release. Keep in mind that the Supreme System never stops interacting with the registration bonus offered for exams. If the 4M USD paid to attend the event is not questioned, the advance payment will change everything else.

New bonus

Final ranking

Old Premium (USD)

New Premium (USD)

Eighth

1 000 000

250 000

Seventh

1 000 000

300 000

Sixth

1 000 000

350 000

Fifth

1 000 000

400 000

Fourth

2 500 000

500 000

Third

3 500 000

500 000

Second

5 000 000

1 100 000

Success

10 000 000

10 000 000

Copa America on the watch. With over six million subscribers, இபாய் A star in the twist. The Spanish streamer has already managed to attract more than a million The audience On a special evening, he took a new step by winning the rights to broadcast Copa America in Spain. None of the channels supported by Gerard Pique’s company Cosmos have acquired these, so only Streamer was able to broadcast them on his channel, which happened yesterday. Are we introducing LOTV?

Author

Nicola Cougott

Lucorn is the creator and editor-in-chief of Opposite.

More articles


READ  Tim Cook praises Joe Biden's action on immigration

You May Also Like

Usa: les entreprises accordent des conges pour le juneteenth[reuters.com]

Companies offer leave to “Junetin”

3D Systems and Alpine F1 Group Acura Composite PIV

3D Systems and Alpine F1 Group Acura Composite PIV

Jomph manages the staff's Apple devices in the Flex office

Jomph manages the staff’s Apple devices in the Flex office

Brittany Ferries: à quoi va ressembler le "bateau volant"?

Brittany Ferris: What would a “flying boat” look like?

La verrerie Duralex à la Chapelle Saint-Mesmin

In Lorette, Touralex chooses to display its “Picardy Glass” at Elysee

Future U.S. law may prevent Apple from pre-installing its applications

Future U.S. law may prevent Apple from pre-installing its applications

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *