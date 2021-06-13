E.A. Attacked: Attack cost

This week, the project struck a chord with Electronic Arts, which lost nearly 780GB of data. The stolen information includes FIFA 21 and the Frostbite game engine code.

Frostbite game engine battlefield, Star Wars and many more like EA. Used to create many games including products. The only good news in this situation is that consumer data has not been compromised and no malicious work has been done so far, other than sharing screen shots, which is evidence of a crime.

It is now clear how this hacking was done. The hackers claim that the original goal was to buy cookies from EA employees for as little as $ 10. Cookies were used to obtain employee logins to the Slog site. After successfully integrating with this system, programmers sought to contact the IT department.

The electronic arts staff allegedly told the hacker to ask for new tokens for the computer, and the explanation for this request was absurd. E.A. The actors pretended to have lost their phones during a party last night. After obtaining the required tokens, E.A. After having the login details of the employees, they were able to access the corporate network.

The next steps were not too complicated – after merging with the company’s network, criminals discovered services that allowed them to access the game code. As already mentioned, a photo from this organization spread on the internet as evidence of a hack, which was later confirmed by representatives of the electronic arts. Of course, it was confirmed that no user data was stored there and in theory they could not be leaked even to the online location.

Electronic Arts is currently facing a very busy day. Programmers are expected to seek recovery for stolen data, which is basically the most common scenario. Previously, companies like CD Project Red or Capcom found themselves in similar situations.