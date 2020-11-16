Google Photos to Complete Free, Unlimited Storage: What difference does this make to you?

From June 1, 2021, Google has announced that all content added to the company’s photo sites – regardless of quality – will count as the account holder’s 15GB of free storage. Beyond that, users will have to buy more space by signing up for a Google One subscription. Fortunately, until the deadline, it is still possible to upload unlimited photos, which will not calculate the storage limit in the future.

Currently, high quality backup images for Google Photos are stored free of charge and in unlimited numbers, although the files are slightly compressed to save storage space. Videos above 1080p are also redesigned for HD (1080p). Only photos imported in their original quality are currently deducted from the 15GB free storage limit for Google Accounts, beyond which users will have to pay a higher fee.

From June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos uploaded – regardless of quality – will represent the user’s allocated storage capacity. Once the free 15GB is used, users will need to sign up for Google One via a paid subscription to store more photos online in their Google account.

However, images uploaded before the cut-off date will not be included in the 15GB cap, so users can use the alert to upload their photo archives. After that, anyone who wants to be within their 15GB free storage should inevitably make choices.

Google One is an umbrella service for all of Google’s online storage facilities (Gmail, Drive and Photos). Starting at $ 1.99 per month (RM8.20) per 100 GB, various subscription plans offer different sizes of storage space.

Keep in mind that owners of Google Pixel smartphones will continue to enjoy free and unlimited storage for all high quality photos and videos uploaded from their device.

You can check your current storage usage Here. – AFP RelaxNews